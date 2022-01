With only a week remaining left in the NFL regular season, the race is on to solidify final playoff positioning before the postseason begins. The New Orleans Saints kept their playoff hopes alive with a win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The win moved the Saints to an 8-8 record on the year, with a chance to make the playoffs with a win on Sunday against their arch nemesis, the Atlanta Falcons and a loss by the 49ers. We have detailed the Panthers game here in its entirety on this site so check out those articles for the full breakdown. For now, here’s a look around the rest of the division.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO