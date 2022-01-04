ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Welch tests positive for Covid, Inauguration ceremony canceled

stpetecatalyst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary 4, 2022 - Mayor-elect Ken Welch tested positive for Covid Monday, causing him to cancel his inauguration plans. In a press release, Welch said he is following CDC...

stpetecatalyst.com

WMNF

St. Petersburg inaugurates Mayor Ken Welch

It was a historic morning for the city of St. Petersburg, with the inauguration of its first Black mayor. After testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, Ken Welch was sworn-in outside his home. Welch was born and raised in St. Pete. His father, David, was the city’s first Black city council member and ran for mayor in 1991. He began his virtual mayoral address with a look back at his childhood in still-segregated St. Pete.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Welch makes mayoral history, announces Office of Strategic Initiatives

St. Petersburg made history Thursday as Ken Welch officially became the first African American to lead the city in the 130 years since it elected its first mayor. Welch took his oath to serve as the city’s 54th mayor virtually, as he is home isolating due to a mild case of Covid. The ceremonial events surrounding his inauguration were pre-recorded but embodied his inclusive mantra – “we are St. Pete.” Local schoolchildren recited the Pledge of Allegiance from the steps of City Hall, followed by local saxophonist Jordan Bold’s stirring rendition of the National Anthem.
POLITICS
sandhillssentinel.com

County updated on COVID-19

Moore County has recently seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to Matt Garner, Moore County interim health director, the county has set a new 7-day COVID-19 record with 142 new cases, surpassing the old record of 94 set on Jan. 8, 2021. Addressing the Moore County Board of Commissioners...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
stpetecatalyst.com

Mayor-elect Welch announces senior administration members

January 5, 2022 - St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Ken Welch announced several key members of his administration Wednesday. Stephanie Owens, Welch’s transition director and campaign manager, will serve as deputy mayor and chief of policy. Owens has over 20 years of public policy experience, including as an appointee of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. In addition to senior positions in the White House and Department of Health and Human Services, Owens has also worked with the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Commerce. Janelle Irwin Taylor will serve as director of communications, and Tom Greene was named the interim city administrator. Greene is the current assistant city administrator, a position he has held under Mayor Rick Kriseman since 2018. Irwin Taylor is the senior editor for Florida Politics and previously worked with the Tampa Bay Business Journal and WMNF Community Radio. Doyle Walsh will serve as Welch’s senior adviser. Walsh previously served as an aide to County Commissioner Janet Long.
POLITICS
WDVM 25

Mask mandate order changes in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council voted to change the indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, January 4.  The old mask mandate was set to expire when the county reached 85 percent vaccination, but as the county inches closer and closer to that benchmark, the council is shifting focus on a different metric. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
stpetecatalyst.com

City Council welcomes three new members

The three newest members of St. Petersburg City Council were sworn in Thursday morning on the steps of City Hall. “I couldn’t be more pleased to have such fine people stepping up and putting themselves in a place to serve the residents of our great city,” Council Chair Ed Montanari said after Copley Gerdes (District 1), Lisset Hanewicz (District 4) and Richie Floyd (District 8) took the oath of office.
POLITICS
Lake Oswego Review

Gladstone elected official writes to rescind 'verbal resignation'

City Councilor Matt Tracy now plans to complete the rest of his term in office through 2022Gladstone Councilor Matt Tracy has written a Dec. 31 email to rescind his "verbal resignation" delivered to City Council on Dec. 14 before he walked out of the meeting. "Shortly after making my statement, I was contacted by individuals in our community who were concerned about a lack of representation and leadership that may be a result of my departure from the Gladstone City Council," Tracy wrote. "Since I don't serve at the pleasure of the Council — rather I serve those individuals who...
GLADSTONE, OR
roseville.ca.us

Homepage calendar

Roseville residents are encouraged to attend City Council meetings. Residents who wish to address the Council may do so according to guidelines noted on the front cover of the City Council agenda. The Roseville City Council meets on the first Wednesday of the month and usually conducts adjourned meetings the third Wednesday of the month. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. in the Council chamber located at City Hall, 311 Vernon Street. Special meetings and workshops are scheduled as needed.
ROSEVILLE, CA
scotteblog.com

COVID-19 Positivity Rate nears 30% in Howard County

The COVID-19 positivity rate is nearing 30% in Howard County. Reported on January 2nd (for January 1st) the positivity rate is 29.49% in Howard County and 26.09% across the state of Maryland. You can see this chart here: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/. The dataset for local Positivity Rate has not been updated since...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

State of Emergency reinstated in Baltimore County amid COVID spike

On Wednesday, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski provided a COVID-19 update amid continued concerns regarding the omicron variant. The press conference was held on the steps outside the Historic Towson Courthouse. The County Executive said he reinstated the State of Emergency in the County and reinstituted the indoor mask policy.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

