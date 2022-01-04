Bosco’s Specialty Meats joins Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen
Bosco’s Specialty Meats in Opelousas and Broussard joins KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen for Acadiana Eats Live.
Clicke HERE for more information on Bosco’s Specialty Meats in Opelousas and Broussard.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.
Comments / 1