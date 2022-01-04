ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terri's inspiring Queer Eye journey from covering hair to embracing roots

By Celine Byford
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerri shared her emotional story with the Fab Five, when she appeared on Queer Eye Season 6 as someone who was afraid to embrace her natural hair. She used a growth hair cap to help boost her confidence. Nominated to appear on the Netflix series by her daughter Ashley,...

Austin Chronicle

The Broken Spoke’s Terri White & More Featured on Queer Eye

The cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye made unexpectedly long stays in Austin after the pandemic interrupted local filming. Perhaps more interesting to Austin music fans, the sixth season features a number of subjects from the Capital music scene. The very first episode, which premiered on New Year’s Eve, revamps Terri White – known as the platinum blonde, tough-as-nails two-step instructor at the Broken Spoke. The Fab Five overhaul White’s home and style while exploring family dynamics within the honky-tonk dynasty.
AUSTIN, TX
#Natural Hair#Reality Tv#Blonde Hair#The Fab Five#Wakeupformakeup#Queer Eye Terri
