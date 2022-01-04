ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

First Steps After Dementia Diagnosis

By Staff Reporter
scienceworldreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your loved one recently got diagnosed with dementia, it is a life-alerting event for both of you. It is natural to feel overwhelmed by the progressive nature of dementia and its impacts. After your loved one takes the primary step and receives a dementia diagnosis, it is helpful to know...

www.scienceworldreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
verywellhealth.com

Is Hearing Loss an Early Sign of Dementia?

Hearing loss can be a frustrating experience that can negatively impact a person's quality of life. Nearly half of people over age 60 have hearing loss. There is concern that hearing loss can lead to other health problems as well. Research shows that hearing loss is a risk factor for dementia, especially for patients between 45 and 64 years old.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
US News and World Report

What Is the SAGE Test for Dementia?

The exam helps your health care provider detect potential cognitive issues. Have you ever read an unfamiliar phone number online or on a piece of paper and, without writing it down, started to dial it only to forget the last three or four digits? Such a memory lapse could be common, particularly as you age.
MENTAL HEALTH
Mining Journal

Battling dementia

MARQUETTE — Chances are, you know or have known someone with dementia. Maybe it is a loved one, a friend, or an acquaintance. An estimated 5 million adults at least 65 years of age had dementia in 2014, and this number is projected to be nearly 14 million by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Retirement Home
alzheimersnewstoday.com

2022 Resolutions for Caregivers and Loved Ones With Alzheimer’s Disease

It’s impossible to know the future. We may have an idea of what’s on the horizon, but we can’t be sure of a year’s outcome until it’s dissipated. Hindsight, as they say, is 20/20, so as you stand on the precipice of a new year, is there anything you would have done differently in 2021? If given enough time, most of us would alter a decision or two, and, if it were in our power, eliminate at least one or two events that we’d prefer not to have experienced.
EDUCATION
MedicineNet.com

What Are Some Signs of High Functioning Autism?

High-functioning autism refers to autism spectrum disorder where people can read, write, and handle basic skills, such as eating and getting dressed. However, they still have difficulties with social interaction and communication. They are slow to take social cues and face challenges to make friends. Some communication challenges that a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
healththoroughfare.com

Dementia Could Be Close if You Manifest This Weird Behavior While Shopping

There’s no fooling around when it comes to dementia. We also certainly must not think that it can only happen when we’re very old. In very rare cases, even individuals as young as 30 can suffer from dementia. Like pretty much any other disease, dementia installs progressively in...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Tooth loss associated with cognitive impairment, dementia

Poor oral hygiene is a path to gum disease and tooth loss, and an increasing amount of evidence suggests there may also be a link to cognitive decline. One example, published October 2021 in JAMDA: The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, evaluated 14 studies focusing on tooth loss and cognitive impairment among 34,000 older adults. People in the study with more tooth loss had, on average, a 48% greater risk for developing cognitive impairment and a 28% greater risk for dementia, compared with people who had less tooth loss. There was no significant difference in risk for dementia among people who had dentures (possibly because they can chew foods and maintain nutrition, the researchers speculated). The researchers say mouth bacteria may play a role in brain inflammation, which might promote cognitive problems. The takeaway: Brush your teeth twice a day, floss every day, and see your dentist regularly. It may also protect your brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Digital Courier

Quitting Smoking Ups Survival After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

WEDNESDAY, Jan 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For smokers, new research suggests it really is never too late to quit. The study found that folks who kick their habit after a lung cancer diagnosis will likely live longer than those who continue lighting up. Thank you for reading!. Please log...
HEALTH
editorials24.com

Woman died one day after cancer diagnosis

A 27-year-old woman died of cervical cancer just one day after diagnosis — and months of troubling symptoms ignored by her doctors. UK woman Porsche McGregor-Sims first reported unusual abdominal pain and bleeding to her primary care doctor in December 2019 before she was referred to a gynecologist a month later, Solent News wire reported.
CANCER
The Independent

Worldwide dementia cases set to triple by 2050, study says

The number of worldwide dementia cases is set to triple within the next three decades, according to new research.The Global Burden of Disease study estimates that a total of 153 million people across the globe will be living with the condition by 2050 - up from 57 million in 2019.Published in The Lancet, the research says that population growth and an increase in people living longer will be primarily responsible for this trend.It also examined four risk factors associated with dementia - smoking, obesity, high blood sugar, and low education - to assess how they will drive the prevalence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy