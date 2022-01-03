ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer, PA

Judges-SwearingInCeremony-TM-1.jpg

By TANNER MONDOK
Allied News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERCER – At the top of each Mercer County Common Pleas...

www.alliednews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Sharpton says life sentences for 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder 'not justice, it's accountability'

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, PA
Government
Mercer, PA
Government
County
Mercer County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
White Township, PA
City
Mercer, PA
The Hill

NATO rejects Russian demands to stop expansion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said the military alliance will not stop its expansion across Europe, denying demands from Russia amid the ongoing security saga with Ukraine. “We will not compromise on core principles, including the right for every nation to decide its own path, including what kind...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Swearing
CBS News

Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on "Jeopardy!"

Amy Schneider continued to break "Jeopardy!" records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show's history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy