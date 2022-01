Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. "On observing the symptoms of COVID-19 infection, I got my COVID-19 test done in Raipur this evening, in which my report has come positive. Right now, my health is fine and as per the instructions of the doctors, I am taking treatment and am staying in home isolation," Deo said in a tweet in Hindi.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO