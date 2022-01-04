Musical brings Winnie the Pooh, Hundred Acre Wood to Chicago stage

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Hundred Acre Wood is coming to a Chicago stage this spring.

After its acclaimed, record-breaking run in New York City, Jonathan Rockefeller’s Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation will arrive in Chicago on March 15, bringing Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl to the Mercury Theatre Chicago, located at 3745 N. Southport Ave.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, telling exciting new stories featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations, according to Rockefeller Productions. Accompanying the magical, modern narrative is an original score from Nate Edmondson, which features some of the songs written for the animated feature from The Sherman Brothers’, including Winnie the Pooh, The Blustery Day, The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers and Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce and A.A. Milne ’s The More It Snows (featuring music by Carly Simon) and Sing Ho, a new arrangement.

“The music, the life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages. I am thrilled to be entrusted to bring this celebrated character to the stage for new audiences as they join our adventure into the Hundred Acre Wood. And what a grand adventure we had in New York City and now we look forward to celebrating Pooh and friends in Chicago," said Jonathan Rockefeller, creator of Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation.

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation opens March 15 at The Mercury Theatre Chicago, located at 3745 N. Southport Ave. Tickets start at $38 for performances from Thursday through Sunday and are on sale now.