AMD will have a big presence at CES 2022. According to WCCftech, the company will unveil four products, three Zen3+ APUs and one RDNA2-based GPU for notebooks. The APUs include the Ryzen 9 6980HX, Ryzen 9 6900HX, and Ryzen 7 6800H. All of these chips are 8-core 16-thread affairs with TDPs ranging from 35 W to 45 W for the non-HX chip and 45 W+ for the HX chips. Allegedly, the Ryzen 9 6980HX will boost to 5 GHz, while the Ryzen 9 6900HX and the Ryzen 9 6800H will go up to 4.9 and 4.7 GHz respectively.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO