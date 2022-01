Pop punks Falling Flat have a new track out, and they do their own version of a flex-heavy trap song with “Money.” The song is about, well, making money, and the excess that comes with it. The sonic atmosphere, however, shifts the perspective of singing about making it rain and having cash to burn. With heavy screams and crunching guitars, the song comes off as commentary on the nature of capitalist flaunting, and has an entirely different dimension to the presentation. “Money” is a fun one in the sense that you could listen to it two different ways and enjoy both of them. Check out the single here below:

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO