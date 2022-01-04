ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

O'Hare Airport in Illinois is named the Best in North America

By Mark Hespen
 4 days ago
If you are looking for the Best Airport in North America look no further than O'Hare International Airport in Chicago according to a big-time travel website. According to the website called globaltravelerusa.com O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL has been voted the top airport in all of North America. O'Hare finished...

A Missouri City has the 2nd Most Job Opportunities in America

If you are looking for a new job, or just trying to see what opportunities are out there for work, then you need to be looking at one of Missouri's most important cities. Wallethub.com has come out with a list of 2022's Best Cities for Jobs and St. Louis, Missouri is very high on the list. The goal of the list is to give people looking for opportunities some different options on which cities are starting the new year with lots of openings, St. Louis overall ranks the 28th Best City for Jobs in 2022 in the main list BUT the main reason St. Louis is ranked that high on the list is that it ranks 2nd on the WalletHub list for job opportunities behind only Columbia, South Carolina, and right ahead of Orlando, Florida, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Also, the list says that St. Louis has the 13th best Job Market in the country, but it ranks really low (119th) on the list in Socio-economics, which is based on stats like income level, transportation costs, safety, family-friendliness, and more. To see the entire list for yourself click here!
St. Louis Sadly Named the #1 Murder Capital of America – Again

It's not that much of a surprise and that fact alone is sad. St. Louis has just been ranked as the #1 murder capital in America. Neighborhood Scout does an annual ranking of cities and the number of murders within each area. They measure the number of murders per 1,000 residents and St. Louis is by far the highest rate and there isn't even a very close 2nd. Here's how they ranked St. Louis by their numbers:
ONT named fastest-growing U.S. airport… again

Ontario International Airport has again been named the fastest-growing airport in the United States by a major aviation trade publication. For the fourth consecutive year, Global Traveler – whose readership is primarily frequent business travelers who fly both domestically and internationally – recognized Ontario International as the country's fastest-growing airport, according to a statement on the airport's website.
North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week

The region's total rig count now stands at 719. North America dropped 27 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes' latest rotary rig count, which was released on December 23. The region's total rig count now stands at 719, comprising 586 rigs from the United States and 133...
The 50 Best Hikes in America

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. In planning this story, we set out to do the impossible: find the best hike in each state. Turns out, "best" means something a little different to everyone. So rather than tinker with formulas, we turned to our most trusted source: you. Hikers from across the country flooded our inboxes and DMs to tell us about their favorite trail. We heard compelling descriptions of crowd-free sunset views, of shimmering alpine lakes, of nostalgia for places with personal significance, and so much more. From there, we narrowed the nominees down to these 50 picks. Our list might be contentious, but behind each entry is a passionate champion who convinced us that their trail is worth visiting. So, are these really the best hikes in America? Read on, and decide for yourself.
Whales Once Walked Along the Coasts of North America

In 1973, amateur paleontologist Peter Harmatuk found a strange tooth in the rock of a stone quarry near Castle Hayne, North Carolina. At the time, the tooth's identity wasn't clear beyond "mammal." But just last year, George Mason University paleontologist Mark Uhen and colleague Mauricio Peredo published a more refined interpretation. The tooth appears to have belonged to a group of strange, long-snouted whales called remingtonocetids. Picture a large otter with a comically-long snout and you have a general idea of what these mammals looked like, creatures that were able to ply the waves as well as walk along sandy beaches. Perhaps that seems strange. Whales are most familiar to us as creatures of the sea, propelling themselves through the water with their paired flukes. Somehow, however, seal-like whales had made it to the shores of ancient North America from southern Asia.
Mini Gateway Arch in Illinois is A Must See Roadside Attraction

I had no idea that there was more than one arch. Now, let me say that the second one is a bit smaller, but still counts as a mini St. Louis Gateway Arch. We all know how grand the St. Louis Arch is and the beauty that comes with seeing it with your own eyes, but did you know there is another one? Located in Peoria, Illinois, the mini St. Louis Arch is used as a landmark for an auto parts store and has a car in the middle of the arch. RoadsideAmerica.com features unique roadside attractions and this is part of the website's must-see roadside attractions.
The Best Independent Coffee Shops in America

Over the years, the coffee shop has become much more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee on our way to work. The best ones become like second homes, with coffee and espresso drinks sourced with intention and made with care and a welcoming place to hang out and socialize, and sometimes […]
Quincy Makes List 3 Times of Great Places To Visit in Illinois

We all know how lucky we are to live in Quincy, but the AIA Illinois website just placed Quincy on their 200 Great Places in Illinois to Vivist three times. This is a list of architectural buildings throughout the state that are a must-see and Quincy is on that list a few times. It's no surprise, Quincy is rich in history with several architectural buildings and areas to visit.
Reas the Whippet Named 2021 Fastest Dog in America

An intense Reas pounds the turf as he nears the finish line of his finals run at the Fast CAT invitational. Photo courtesy ML Baer Photography. There's probably only one time in his life when Reas finished last.
RED SNOW Now on DVD & Digital in North America

Following its Christmas release in UK and Australia Jinga Films and 4Digital Media are pleased to announce the North American release of Sean Nichols Lynch's multi award winning horror comedy RED SNOW on December 28th 2021. Dennice Cisneros (NCIS) stars as a vampire romance novelist who attempts to nurse an injured bat back to health, but when the creature transforms into a handsome vampire she must protect him from ruthless vampire slayer, Vernon Wells (Mad Max II) and a gang of blood suckers claiming to be his friend.
Midsomer Murders channel joins Roku in North America

NEWS BRIEF: Distributor All3Media International has launched a free ad-supported TV channel dedicated to UK broadcaster ITV's long-running detective series Midsomer Murders in the US and Canada. The streamed channel is available on The Roku Channel as part of its Live TV Guide and All3Media plans to launch it...
