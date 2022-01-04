O’Hare Airport in Illinois is named the Best in North America

If you are looking for a new job, or just trying to see what opportunities are out there for work, then you need to be looking at one of Missouri's most important cities. Wallethub.com has come out with a list of 2022's Best Cities for Jobs and St. Louis, Missouri is very high on the list. The goal of the list is to give people looking for opportunities some different options on which cities are starting the new year with lots of openings, St. Louis overall ranks the 28th Best City for Jobs in 2022 in the main list BUT the main reason St. Louis is ranked that high on the list is that it ranks 2nd on the WalletHub list for job opportunities behind only Columbia, South Carolina, and right ahead of Orlando, Florida, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Also, the list says that St. Louis has the 13th best Job Market in the country, but it ranks really low (119th) on the list in Socio-economics, which is based on stats like income level, transportation costs, safety, family-friendliness, and more. To see the entire list for yourself click here!

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO