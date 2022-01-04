ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CARRIE UNDERWOOD: Cobra Kai Appearance

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe plays herself in episode nine as she attends...

ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and More to Perform on 'The Voice' Season 21 Finale

The Voice's season 21 finale will feature some star-studded performances!. In addition to the Top 5 competitors -- Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten and Hailey Mia -- performing alongside their coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, NBC has also announced on a whole host of A-list stars who will be taking the stage during next Tuesday's live, two-hour finale.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Top Movies to Watch Over Holiday Break

If you ever wanted to know what country music superstar Carrie Underwood watches during the holiday break, well you’re in luck. Recently, Underwood took to Instagram to share her favorite movies. These aren’t just Christmas movies, either. The singer is a big fan of comedies. She has a few surprise movies on her list. Also, she has a film of her own that she hopes that fans are going to enjoy during the holiday season.
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood’s Young Sons Help Pick Out Christmas Trees

When Carrie Underwood was growing up in Oklahoma as a kid, her parents opted for an artificial tree, but now that’s she’s a mom, she does things differently. Carrie shared, “We were an artificial tree family growing up. It was easier, you know, but now in our own home, we do the real tree thing, and we kind of try to make that a little bit of a tradition. We go, and we pick it out. The boys have some say in which one we get, and they feel some ownership, and we all decorate it together and of course, have Christmas music playing in the house.”
Vulture

Cobra Kai Recap: Dirty Dancing

Suddenly we’re here! It’s the 51st All Valley Karate Tournament, the first formal competition we’ve seen on this show since three seasons ago. It turns out the choice to devote two episodes to the tournament is a wise one because there’s a lot to cover here — starting with a cameo from Carrie Underwood? Singing Survivor’s “Moment of Truth” from the original Karate Kid, and acknowledging how random her appearance is by saying, “I didn’t see a lot of karate growing up in Oklahoma, but you guys know I love to compete”?
Country Stars on TV: Carrie Underwood Performs On Christmas Eve

Carrie Underwood joins the TODAY Show for a special holiday performance on Christmas Eve on NBC. Brad Paisley will guest host for ELLEN on (12.24) on NBC. New Year's Eve, Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, and ZBB, and more will be performing at Nashville’s Big Bash (12.31) on CBS co-hosted by Bobby Bones from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.
Carrie Underwood Reflects On ‘Comforting’ Christmases Growing Up

Carrie Underwood and her husband and two sons left for their Christmas destination just a few days ago in a private plane, and flying private wasn’t always part of her holidays. As Carrie shared, her holiday growing up in Oklahoma was quite simple. She said, “For me growing up,...
Gino talks with producers of 'Cobra Kai'

The aftermath of a classic movie turned into a TV show. Cobra Kai is back on Netflix for its fourth season – and Gino recently sat down with the producers of the show.
Cobra Kai Creators Address Potential Hilary Swank Appearance

Every season of Cobra Kai has brought back at least one or two pivotal characters from the Karate Kid film franchise to help tell the ongoing story of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Kreese, Ali Mills, Terry Silver, Chozen, and quite a few others have made appearances throughout the show, and fans are now asking when the Next Karate Kid will be making her Cobra Kai debut.
Cobra Kai - Review

This is a spoiler-free review of Cobra Kai Season 4, which hits Netflix Dec 31. You can check out our Season 3 review here. The battle for the soul of the Valley continues, but this time stakes are higher than ever. While Cobra Kai has been on Netflix for some time, Season 4 marks the first one produced by the streamer since its purchase from YouTube TV. Though the creative team remains the same, there are a couple of growing pains that are pretty evident in this new era. But, all the same, it’s still one hell of a ride.
