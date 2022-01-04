Power Rankings: Houston Texans Sinking Fast

After two straight wins, the Houston Texans lost 23-7 at the San Francisco 49ers to fall to 4-12 on the season. Speculation has surrounded David Culley, but from everything we hear, the Texans are expected to retain the first-year coach in 2022.

Sports Illustrated's latest Power Rankings give Culley props for coaching through a tough situation. Where do the Texans stack up compared to the rest of the league? After Sunday's loss, Houston dropped to No. 30.

David Culley outcoached expectations this year to the point where it would be wholly unfair for the Texans to part ways with him after the season. While it’s difficult to say there is something special brewing in Houston, we can acknowledge that this patchwork Texans team played much better than we thought.

As teams race to the playoffs, some are jockeying for NFL Draft positioning. It appears the Jacksonville Jaguars have locked up the No. 1 pick for a second consecutive year, but the race to the bottom is ongoing for a handful of organizations.

Looking ahead to the draft, the Texans might have their quarterback answer in rookie Davis Mills but could also use a lot more help. Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said last week Mills is “not a puppy anymore.”

However, NFL Draft Bible’s latest mock had the Texans taking Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round at No. 3 overall. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (-125) is the favorite to be the No. 1 selection, followed by Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (+105).

With one week left in the regular season, the Texans host AFC South division rival Tennessee Titans. Will Houston spoil the Titans' two-game winning streak and their hold on the AFC's No. 1 seed? Kickoff is Sunday at noon CT.