ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Kane Brown's wife reveals why she hid pregnancy

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatelyn Brown hid her pregnancy for the last nine months...

kbmr.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Candace Parker Reveals Her Wife Is Pregnant, 'It's Surreal!'

Candace Parker says she and her wife have a baby on the way ... revealing Tuesday her partner, Anya Petrakova, is pregnant!!!. The WNBA superstar shared the awesome news on her social media page ... gushing over Anya on their wedding anniversary while calling the pregnancy "surreal." "I LOVE YOU🐞,"...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Property Brothers’ Drew Scott’s Wife Linda Phan Is Pregnant With Their 1st Baby

This Property Brother is going to be a parent! Drew Scott’s wife, Linda Phan, is pregnant with their first baby. “Guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now,” the reality star, 43, captioned a Tuesday, December 21, Instagram photo showing the 36-year-old Canada native’s baby bump progress in a pink dress. “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Brown
country1025.com

Kane Brown Woke To The News Wife Was Expecting Second Child

Now that Kane Brown and wife Katelyn have welcomed their new baby girl Kodi into the world after keeping the pregnancy under wraps, Kate is sharing a lot with fans, including how she told Kane about the new baby nine months ago. She posted a video to Instagram of her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com

Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Welcome Baby No. 2

Kane Brown is a dad of two! The 28-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he and his wife, Katelyn, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Kodi Jane. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, already share a daughter, 2-year-old Kingsley. Brown...
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Kane Brown Says ‘It’s Hard’ To Go Through Depression as a Celebrity

In a recent interview, Kane Brown talked about his song, “Memory” with blackbear. He said the meaning behind the song is about always needing to be on his A-game. Kane said, “It’s hard for an artist to go through depression because for us, we have to be on our A-game 24/7. If we’re out pumping gas and a fan comes up and I’m having one of those bad days I have to put on a smile. There’s no off time.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Cardi B Reveals Her 4-Month Old Son's First Words

Cardi B is enjoying time as mom of two, and is never shy about celebrating her babies' special moments. On Wednesday, the "WAP" rapper took to social media to share with her millions of followers that her four-month old son with husband Offset --- whose name she has yet to reveal --- has already begun talking. Cardi shared via her Instagram story:
RELATIONSHIPS
nowdecatur.com

Kane Brown And Wife Surprise Fans With Baby Announcement

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, managed to keep a very big secret — they were expecting a baby girl, who made her entrance into the world on December 30th in Nashville. Kodi Jane Brown is the couple's second daughter. She weighed in at 7 lbs., 9 oz. Kane...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wbwn.com

Kane Brown Shares a Preview of a New Song With Fans

Kane Brown is getting ready to give his fans new music in 2022. Kane shared the following message and video on social media, “I love getting to sing other people’s stories! This is my next song to release January 14th”. While new music from Kane will be arriving...
MUSIC
weisradio.com

Kane Brown’s wife shares how she told him they were expecting baby number two

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, gave fans a big surprise on New Year’s Eve when they revealed the news that they’d welcomed their second daughter, Kodi Jane. The news was especially shocking because the couple decided to keep Katelyn’s pregnancy private for the whole nine months, so no one even knew they were expecting.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

’90 Day’s Loren Reveals Why She Was More ‘Cautious’ With 2nd Pregnancy & Delivery Than With Her 1st

The ’90 Day Fiancé’ fan favorites dished on the safety precautions they took while welcoming two babies amid a pandemic. 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are revealing what it’s been like welcoming not one, but two, babies amid the coronavirus pandemic. The reality star couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained why they were more “cautious” with their second baby than their first.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Moniece Slaughter Is Pregnant, Reveals She's Having A Daughter

For someone who has shared the ins and outs of her personal life on reality television, Moniece Slaughter is fiercely private. It's a fine balance to appear to be an open book for cameras while also maintaining some level of normalcy in one everyday life, and social media can make it difficult to keep secrets. As we usher in the new year, Moniece decided to share her journey with the world and reveal that she is pregnant with a baby girl.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy