The snow has arrived in Colorado in full force, and so has avalanche season. And unfortunately, a Fort Collins man is the first victim in this year's avalanche season. According to Jackson County Coroner George Crocket, who confirmed the identity and age of the avalanche victim Tuesday as 54-year-old Ralph Eberspacher of Fort Collins, he and his staff are currently awaiting the results of the autopsy to fully determine the cause of death.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO