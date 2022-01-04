ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Best Self Tanning Drops for a Year-Round Glow

By Lauren Dana
Elle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAchieving a streak-free, natural-looking glow at home doesn't sound like the easiest beauty ritual to DIY–especially if you’re not an expert. Fortunately, self-tanning drops make it easier than ever to safely give skin a hint of tint any time of year—even in the dead of winter....

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
In Style

People Are Calling This the "Most Powerful Age-Defying Cream" They've Ever Used — and We Have a Sale Code

Retinol alternatives are all the rage these days for providing the same unrivaled anti-aging results with minimal irritation. But you don't have to give up on the original ingredient if you don't want to: There are plenty of retinol-based formulas that cause little to no adverse reaction, especially if you're smart about application. And right now, InStyle readers can score one of the least irritating retinol formulas out there for less with an exclusive code.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunless Tanning#Retinol#Dihydroxyacetone
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
Health

The 14 Best Vitamin C Serums for Younger, Brighter Skin

Dermatologists and beauty bloggers rave about vitamin C serums, and it's no wonder they're so popular. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that stimulates collagen production and helps to reduce signs of aging by repairing the damage done by free radicals and the sun. It can even help to protect against future damage (though it's no substitute for sunscreen). The result: brighter and firmer skin, fewer fine lines and wrinkles, and a more even skin tone.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Oil Experts Swear By For Stimulating Hair Growth

Struggling with hair loss or thinning locks can make a significant impact on your confidence, and it’s only natural to want to find a solution that can help reverse the damage and thicken your hair effectively. Just as hair loss can stem from a number of factors from your diet to hormones, there are just as many solutions which can help to treat fallout from the root. If you’re not yet ready to turn to the hard hitting regrowth serums or are simply looking for a gentler method for stimulating stronger, thicker strands, there’s one oil which has been well regarded as a promising solution for hair growth.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

Murad’s New Wrinkle-Correcting Serum Is Basically Botox in a Bottle

Wrinkles are a sign of a life well-lived, but sometimes, it's nice to be able to soften them—and Murad's new Targeted Wrinkle Corrector ($78) serum helps us do just that. It not only provides a quick fix in instantly plumping the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but over time, it can smooth them away altogether.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Well+Good

I Swear by This Styling Spray To Give My Lifeless, Flat Hair Instant Volume That Lasts All Day

Working from home has made hiding my dirty hair very, very easy—it's a lot trickier to spot greasy, unwashed strands on Zoom (bless the filters). I can probably go five days before my head becomes a fire hazard, and I can generally pull it off with some strategic styling (mainly, a high bun, and I'll only wash my bangs) or throwing on a baseball cap or beanie. But there are days I can't fake it so easily: Maybe I have an IRL lunch with friends, or my husband and I peeled ourselves off the couch and bought movie tickets (I literally had to rack my brain for instances where I'd actually see other human beings—thanks, pandemic). Whatever the case may be, sometimes I need the hard stuff.
HAIR CARE
TODAY.com

13 best hair oils to make your hair feel softer and healthier

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks Every Woman Over 40 Should Know

When applying makeup, it’s only natural to want your products to improve your appearance and boost your confidence, rather than accentuate fine lines and other signs of aging. While technique is one factor which can impact how well your makeup hides your age, there are other tricks which can be integrated into your beauty routine to enhance your appearance while turning back the hands of time. We checked in with celeb MUA and founder of GLAMAZON Beauty, Kim Baker for her top tips on using makeup to your advantage for anti-aging, and with just four simple steps you can easily achieve a smooth and youthful complexion.
MAKEUP
The Independent

10 best night creams to add to your bedtime routine right now

After a long day, the last thing you want to be doing is a complicated skincare routine – we get it. However, if there’s one skincare product you shouldn’t be skipping in the evenings, it’s night cream. Make boosting your beauty sleep with skincare that works overtime as regular as brushing your teeth before bed, and you’ll find you have the most hydrated, plumpest complexion yet.One of the most popular skincare questions beauty editors get asked is whether a separate night cream really is necessary. Isn’t our morning moisturiser good enough? In short, the answer is no. “Our skin’s requirements...
SKIN CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Exfoliate Your Face for Smooth, Glowing Skin — Without Damage

You can get smoother and brighter skin in one step. How? Exfoliating! The key to a vibrant complexion at any age, exfoliation is crucial for speeding up skin cell turnover, which slows over time. The process removes skin’s outer layer of dead cells so its surface is smoother and clearer...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy