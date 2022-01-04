STUFF WE LIKE: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

• RATED: PG-13 (Fun, funny, touching Spidey sequel has comic book violence.) • PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland and the 27th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It’s fun, funny, exciting, suspenseful, surprising, and very moving and is sure to please Spidey fans. Violence includes a lot of comic book-style fighting and peril. There’s punching, choking, kicking, explosions, bloody cuts and scrapes, and brief guns and shooting. Characters die, and lives are threatened. Language includes some minor cursing and a character says “what the ffff.” Characters learn from their mistakes and demonstrate perseverance, and messages revolve around the importance of second chances, helping those in need, the lasting impact of doing good deeds, and, of course the connection between power and responsibility.

