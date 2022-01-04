ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Door County ditches active case metric for COVID-19 reporting

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of active cases for COVID-19 will no longer be reported in Door County after changes made by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC issues new guidance last week stating that COVID-positive people will be able to return from isolation...

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 1

