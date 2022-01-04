Door County ditches active case metric for COVID-19 reporting

Over the past couple of days, areas of Door and Kewaunee Counties were blanketed with fresh snow which has snowmobilers eager to hit the trails. The state of Wisconsin is a premier destination for snowmobiling with nearly 200,000 registered snowmobiles hitting 25,000 miles of trail that is available. The DNR reminds all who ride to stay safe and take the necessary precautions to ensure a good time on the trails. Riders are reminded not to drink and drive, not to go faster than 55 mph on evening rides, to stay on the marked trails, and not to travel in unfamiliar areas. The Central and North zones of the Door County snowmobiling map are currently closed, the Southeast zone is open but not groomed, and the Southwest zone is open but it is noted that conditions are poor.
