Door County ditches active case metric for COVID-19 reporting

You may not be able to visit your loved ones at Door County Medical Center for a while after another record day for positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin. Door County Medical Center announced on Thursday it would no longer allow visitors for hospitalized patients unless it is an end-of-life situation or a patient’s care plan would benefit from family support. Patients visiting the hospital for outpatient and clinic services are allowed one designated support person. The designated support person must be at least 18 years of age and are required to be in the patient room with a medical-grade mask on at all times. Visitors are allowed at the skilled nursing facility with restrictions. The rules, which are listed in further detail below, apply to everyone regardless of vaccination status and are effective as of January 7th.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO