ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Thousands of stranded drivers cleared from snowbound Virginia highway

Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -Rescue crews in Virginia on Tuesday finished freeing the last of the travelers stranded overnight on a snowed-in highway, ending a crisis that had trapped thousands of people including U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. Kaine's routine commute from his Virginia home to Washington turned into a 27-hour ordeal...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Restrictions Scheduled For New Jersey, Pennsylvania Roadways Ahead Of Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restrictions are on the way for some of the major interstates and roadways in Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of freezing rain. Overnight cold temperatures will freeze light rain slated to start Sunday morning. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced restrictions related to their tier system. All tiers restrict buses, RVs, and motorcycles. For a breakdown of the tier system, click here. Starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1: Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border; and The entire length of I-79. Tier 1 also restricts tractors without trailers. Effective...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
New York Post

Monster blizzard strands hundreds on Virginia highway, including senator

Hundreds of drivers, including a US senator, were stranded overnight in the freezing cold on a Virginia highway after a severe snowstorm battered the region Monday. A 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 came to a standstill in both directions Monday afternoon when six tractor-trailers were involved in an accident — and it became impossible to move them as several inches of snow and ice accumulated.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Tim Kaine
CBS Baltimore

State Highway Administration Asks People To Delay Travel Due To Potential Freezing Rain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some organizations around Maryland are preparing for the potential of freezing rain Sunday morning. Freezing rain on Sunday could make for very slick roads during the first half of the day.  The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all northern Maryland, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County from 6 a.m. until noon. Crews from the Maryland State Highway Administration will patrol for freezing conditions and treat accordingly, according to an SHA statement. Motorists are asked to avoid or delay travel Sunday and Monday and telework if possible. The SHA has the following tips for those who have...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

No Significant Road Issues Or Power Outages From Snow, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said there were no significant road issues or power outages from the snowstorm that blanketed the state overnight. Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police responded to four disabled vehicles and five crashes since last night, but overall, the damage was minimal, the governor’s office said. The winter weather did impact airplanes landing at or leaving BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Flight tracking services show that 89 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the press statement. The snowstorm is the second to hit the state this week. “After heavy snow again blanketed the...
MARYLAND STATE
WBRE

PennDOT issuing vehicle restrictions urging drivers to avoid travel Sunday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Ahead of frozen rain and potentially icy roadway conditions in most of the state Saturday evening into Sunday morning, PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Effective at 10:00 PM, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan: Interstate 70 from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
Tri-City Herald

Watch aerial video of flooding on I-5 in Washington state

Aerial video from KIRO 7 shows intense flooding in Lewis County on Friday leaving I-5 closed. The flooding impacted several homes and left some people stranded on their cars. I-5 is closed between mileposts 88 in Thurston County and 68 in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Virginia#Virginia State Police#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Reuters#Democratic#Cnn
CBS New York

Commercial Vehicles Restricted From New Jersey Highways Due To Expected Ice

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is gearing up for rough driving conditions Sunday. The Department of Transportation is restricting commercial vehicles from several highways across the state beginning 2 a.m. Sunday due to expected ice. The following highways are affected: I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287 The restrictions do not include the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway. The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to: All tractor trailers Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks Passenger vehicles pulling trailers Recreational vehicles Motorcycles Anyone already on roads when the ban starts is asked to pull into a truck stop until road crews can clear the highways. For more details, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Flooding in Washington state shuts down interstate, forces evacuations

A man in Washington state was presumed dead Friday in flooding caused by heavy rains and snowmelt that closed an interstate and prompted evacuations, officials said. The 72-year-old man went outside in Cosmopolis in western Washington on Friday morning to move his car to higher ground and did not return, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle is thought to have been swept away, the agency said.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Airplane
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PennLive.com

PennDOT restricts travel on some roadways ahead of wintry mix predicted on Sunday

Saturday - 10 p.m. Tier 1 — no tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and, motorcycles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tacoma News Tribune

Flood waters close down 20 miles of I-5 in Thurston, Lewis counties

A 20-mile-long stretch of Interstate 5 is closed in Thurston and Lewis counties after flood waters swamped the freeway. State officials say the closure could last until Sunday. The closure is between mileposts 68 and 88, making Interstate 5 inaccessible between U.S. 12 and state Route 6. Drivers have no...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy