Chicago, IL

Oxford Capital Group, LLC Acquires Westin Book Cadillac Detroit Hotel

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO—Continuing its national opportunistic investment activities, Oxford Capital Group, LLC announced the acquisition and planned full-scale interior renovation of the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac Detroit Hotel, located in the Washington Boulevard Historic District of downtown Detroit. Oxford, along with its partner Taconic Capital Advisors, led complex negotiations with multiple constituents, ultimately...

lodgingmagazine.com

Lodging

STR: U.S. ADR Reaches All-Time Weekly High

ADR: $157.91 (up 15.1 percent) RevPAR: $85.74 (up 27.4 percent) The record-breaking ADR level was highlighted by luxury resorts, but the Top 25 Markets reached almost $200 in aggregate, led by Miami ($455.31) and Oahu ($411.47). Also, among the 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach recorded the largest occupancy increase over the pre-pandemic comparable (up 25.3 percent to 49.4 percent).
ECONOMY
Lodging

Marcus & Millichap Facilitates Sale of the Comfort Suites Abingdon

ABINGDON, Virginia—Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced the sale of Comfort Suites Abingdon, a 65-room hospitality property located in Abingdon, Virginia. The asset sold for $5 million, according to Brian C. Hosey, regional manager of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.
ABINGDON, VA
