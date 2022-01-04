Oxford Capital Group, LLC Acquires Westin Book Cadillac Detroit Hotel

The palatial estate of a late philanthropist in Indianapolis hit the market this week for $14 million, making it the priciest house for sale in Indiana. Sitting on more than 150 acres, once the grounds of the Benedictine Monastery of St. Maur, the roughly 23,000-square-foot mansion was the home of Christel DeHaan, the owner of Resort Condominiums International and the founder of Christel House International, an educational nonprofit. Known as Linden House, it is surrounded by landscaped grounds with a variety of gardens, imported trees and sculptures, according to listing agents Stan Burton of Avison Young and Mike Johnson of Encore Sotheby’s International Realty.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO