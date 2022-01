The first Sedalia City Council meeting of 2022 began with a service award for Police Commander Adam Hendricks for 25 years of service. Hendricks was recruited in December of 1996, and became a full-time police officer in March of 1997. He worked as an undercover officer for about a year. Then he became a patrolman, achieving the rank of sergeant in March of 2004. Ofc. Hendricks became a commander in February of 2009.

