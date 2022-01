A hero dog led New Hampshire troopers and members of the local police department to a crash site on Interstate 98. authorities have said. The German Shepherd, who New Hampshire trooper Sandberg and members of the Lebanon Police Department thought had runaway from its home on Monday, led a patrol to a car crash. The dog led authorities down Interstate 89, not far from the New Hampshire border with Vermont, where a “damaged section of guardrail near the Interstate 91 and Interstate 89 junction” was found.“Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police Officers observed a badly damaged pickup truck that...

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO