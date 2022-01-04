Baby watch: Pregnant singer Eve shares new photo

Eve recently shared a pregnancy photo and acknowledged how she is feeling as she comes closer to her due date.

"Can't believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself posted on Monday that shows her dressed in black as she cradles her baby bump.

The 43-year-old "Queens" star announced in October that she is expecting her first baby with husband Maximillion Cooper. At the time, she said she is due in February.

Eve's post was flooded with comments sending her well-wishes and congratulatory remarks; her "Queens" co-star Brandy commented, "FavEve," with two hearts and a balloon, while Naomi Campbell commented, "So thrilled for you @therealeve, there is nothing like it."

Eve has been open about experiencing years of frustration with fertility issues that she said prevented her from becoming pregnant.

While appearing on "The Talk" in 2019, she spoke about "shameful" feelings she experienced due to these issues.

"Obviously, I’ve talked about my struggle with getting pregnant and I didn’t talk about it for a long time because I felt shameful," she said, according to Essence.

In her pregnancy announcement shared in October, she acknowledged those struggles once again, writing: "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!!"

Eve married British entrepreneur Cooper in June 2014 after four years of dating, and she is a stepmom to his four teenage children from his previous marriage -- Lotus, 19; Jagger, 17; Cash, 15; and Mini, 13.