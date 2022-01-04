ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Van Anrooij wins Cyclocross Gullegem

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) claimed victory at the 2022 Cyclocross Gullegem...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Stephens marries soccer player Altidore

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sloane Stephens has married soccer player Jozy Altidore, the Grand Slam tennis champion revealed on social media on Tuesday. Stephens, who announced their engagement in April 2019, posted a photo of the pair at the wedding walking hand in hand with a caption indicating the wedding took place on Saturday, New Year's Day.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Champion#Lions#Belgian
Cyclingnews

David De la Cruz still dreaming of Grand Tour podium

With QuickStep, Sky, and UAE Emirates on his resume, David de la Cruz has ridden for some of the world’s top teams, and he moves to another this year, pulling on the light blue of Astana Qazakstan. The calibre of riders that the Spaniard has had to share space...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Lucinda Brand wins again in Herentals

Another day, another victory for Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions), who once again left her rivals in her wake in the Herentals round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee on Wednesday. The world champion delivered another commanding performance to claim her seventh straight victory and her 16th of the season in...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Van Aert takes hometown victory in Herentals

After suffering a mechanical issue and finishing fourth at the weekend's UCI World Cup round in Hulst, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) got back to winning ways at the X2O Trofee to take a hometown victory in Herentals. The Belgian ticked off his eighth win in nine races so far this...
MOTORSPORTS
Cyclingnews

2022 Team Preview: Trek-Segafredo Women

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Tom Dumoulin set to make Grand Tour comeback at 2022 Giro d’Italia

Tom Dumoulin is expected to make his return to Grand Tour racing at the 2022 Giro d’Italia, where he won the maglia rosa in 2017. The Jumbo-Visma rider took time out from the sport in the first half of 2021 for personal reasons but returned in the summer and won the silver medal in the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics. Dumoulin’s season was cut short by a wrist fracture but he has returned to training and has said he is motivated to take on a full season of racing, including a Grand Tour.
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Morton and Howes included in EF Education's 31-rider roster for 2022

The EF Education team have confirmed their full roster for the 2022 season, with Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes both remaining on board. The pair, who have been the leading proponents of EF's 'alternative' off-road calendar, were not on the initial list of riders registered with the UCI for 2022 but have now been confirmed as part of a UCI-maximum 31-rider squad.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

2022 Team Preview: Lotto Soudal men

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Thibaut Pinot: Giro d'Italia pink jersey is the only thing missing in my career

Thibaut Pinot has revealed that wearing the leader's pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia is the final achievement he wants to check off his career wishlist. The Frenchman could possibly return to the Giro this season having previously competed at the race in 2017, where he finished fourth, and 2018, where he abandoned on the penultimate day suffering with a fever and dehydration.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Balsamo to help Longo Borghini win yellow jersey at Tour de France Femmes

World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) has placed a target on the Spring Classics, the Giro d’Italia Donne, and the Tour de France Femmes in July. The powerful Italian sprinter said she dreams of winning stages at the Giro and Tour, and that she is committed to helping teammate and compatriot Elisa Longo Borghini win the yellow jersey in France.
CYCLING
CBS Minnesota

U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Boasts 9 Players With Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. women’s hockey Olympic team has been finalized. A Minnesota-heavy roster was unveiled at the Winter Classic, outdoors in the state of hockey. “We have a really strong girls’ youth program, really great girls’ high school hockey. And just knowing that I was able to play for my community was something very special. And now to be here with so many other Minnesota natives has been extra special,” said Lee Stecklein. Roseville native Stecklein, making her third Olympic team, is one of nine players on this roster with Minnesota ties; that includes eight current or former Gophers. “So I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy