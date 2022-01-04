ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France Says 300 Mercenaries Have Left Eastern Libya

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - Some 300 foreign mercenaries have left eastern Libya, France's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, hailing the start of a phased withdrawal of thousands of foreign forces that have fought on both sides of the conflict in the North African country. The move, initially announced in November...

