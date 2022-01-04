Raleigh County Commission honors 2021 Independence football team

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Raleigh County Commission honored the 2021 Independence football team and recognized a great season.

The Independence Patriots closed out their 2021 season as the runners-up of the Class AA State Championship. During the season, the team also celebrated winning 13 of 14 games.

“The county commission is very proud of you guys on the season that you had,” said President of the Raleigh County Commission Dave Tolliver. “It was a great season.”

County Administrator Jay Quesenberry read the proclamation in its entirety which further detailed the team’s accomplishments and thanked the coaches, staff, teachers, parents, students and community members for their constant support of the team. The heartwarming dedication ended with recognizing the Patriots’ excellent team spirit and dedication, which Quesenberry read brought great honor to the community.

Coach John Lilly and his players were present during Tuesday’s meeting and received a copy of the proclamation.