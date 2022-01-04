One dead, five injured, including four children in WV crash

LEWIS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, January 3, 2022, at approximately 2:30 pm, Sergeant J.R. Wince of the Weston Detachment was dispatched to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Georgetown Road in Lewis County.

After arriving at the crash scene, Sergeant Wince determined one driver, identified as Charles Junior Wolfe, age 65 of Weston, West Virginia, had been ejected from his vehicle.

Mr. Wolfe was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel. The second involved vehicle contained five occupants, four of which were under 11 years old. Sergeant Wince, Trooper First Class Hensley, and Trooper Watson used fire extinguishers to extinguish an engine fire and removed all the occupants from the vehicle. The involved Troopers provided necessary first aid to the mother and children while awaiting the arrival of emergency medical services.

All five occupants suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported from the scene via ambulance and health net.