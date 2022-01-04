ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

One dead, five injured, including four children in WV crash

By Tyler Barker
 2 days ago
LEWIS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, January 3, 2022, at approximately 2:30 pm, Sergeant J.R. Wince of the Weston Detachment was dispatched to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Georgetown Road in Lewis County.

After arriving at the crash scene, Sergeant Wince determined one driver, identified as Charles Junior Wolfe, age 65 of Weston, West Virginia, had been ejected from his vehicle.

Mr. Wolfe was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel. The second involved vehicle contained five occupants, four of which were under 11 years old. Sergeant Wince, Trooper First Class Hensley, and Trooper Watson used fire extinguishers to extinguish an engine fire and removed all the occupants from the vehicle. The involved Troopers provided necessary first aid to the mother and children while awaiting the arrival of emergency medical services.

All five occupants suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported from the scene via ambulance and health net.

Oak Hill man sentenced to prison on drug charges

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., announces that on January 4, 2022, Casey M. Grubb, age 30 from Oak Hill, West Virginia, was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to one to five years in prison for the felony crime of delivery of methamphetamine and to one year for the misdemeanor crime of petit larceny.
OAK HILL, WV
State Police searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police is looking for a missing woman. On Sunday, January 2, 2022, Trooper Z.A. Hatfield received a missing person’s complaint. Trooper Hatfield was advised that Tiffany Jo Morgan, age 30, of South Charleston, had not been seen or heard since December 30, 2021, at approximately 3:30 am. Tiffany Morgan was last seen in Alum Creek or South Charleston.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Fayette County man arrested for animal cruelty charges

A Robson man is facing charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On December 14, 2021, Deputies responded to a residence on Beards Fork Road with Fayette County Animal Control Officers to investigate a possible case of Animal Cruelty. Once there, deputies found multiple puppies in a small compact cage with no food or water. They also found two other dogs secured in the backyard with no food and water. One of these dogs had what appeared to be piles of household waste in its living area.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night in snow and freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 after a crash involving six tractor-trailers in Virginia, where authorities were struggling Tuesday to reach them. The Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed both directions of...
VIRGINIA STATE
