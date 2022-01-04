State Police searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police is looking for a missing woman.

On Sunday, January 2, 2022, Trooper Z.A. Hatfield received a missing person’s complaint. Trooper Hatfield was advised that Tiffany Jo Morgan, age 30, of South Charleston, had not been seen or heard since December 30, 2021, at approximately 3:30 am. Tiffany Morgan was last seen in Alum Creek or South Charleston.

Tiffany Morgan is 5’1″ and weighs approximately 210 pounds. Tiffany Morgan has brown hair and hazel eyes. No clothing description was available. If located, please contact the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Detachment at 304 558-7777.