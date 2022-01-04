ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Washington Football Team just teased its new uniforms and they seem pretty solid

 4 days ago
Welp. The Washington Football Team era is over. The current non-name name has its days numbered.

Team president Jason Wright announced the organization would be revealing its new name and logo on February 2. Fans had plenty of ideas of what the new name could potentially be. We all only have educated guesses because, well, we’ve been guessing for nearly two years now. But the truth is no one really knows at this point.

Those guesses won’t stop rolling in anytime soon, though. Especially not after the team gave us a quick look at what the new uniforms look like.

The look is pretty clean.

The matte helmets are awesome

Here’s a quick look at the team’s helmets and their jerseys, via the Washington Post’s Jake Russell.

There’s a matte finish on it that’s just *chef’s kiss*. Also, also…is that a black alternate helmet we see?

The perforated finish on those numbers is pretty awesome, too.

There were also stars included

There are also stars included on the uniform which lots of folks are guessing is some nod to the armed forces, which plays into guesses like the Washington Commanders or the Washington Armada.

But that’s not what those stars are at all. It’s just a pretty sweet homage to Washington, D.C.’s city flag.

Fans were pumped about the look

Fans of the team ate this stuff up. They especially loved the fact that there will be some sort of black alternate jersey.

No idea what the look and name will end up being, but I know fans are pumped for February 2nd. It can’t get here quickly enough.

Larry Brown Sports

ESPN announcers for Chiefs-Broncos game had fans so confused

Sports fans welcomed having an NFL game played on a Saturday. But many were thrown off by the announcing team for the game. ABC/ESPN aired Saturday’s Week 18 contest between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. The announcing team was Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, who form ESPN’s No. 1 announcing team for college football.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

