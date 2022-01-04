ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another winter storm is likely in West Virginia by the end of the week

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUAET_0dcUBtOC00

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – A potent low pressure system is forecast to arrive Thursday, which will then affect the area through Friday morning, bringing along more snow and very cold air.

There is rising confidence that this winter system could bring along significant snowfall accumulations across the entire area.

Depending upon the location, a Winter Weather Advisories or warnings may be warranted when the time comes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rl1HJ_0dcUBtOC00

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Non-essentials leaving early

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Kanawha County beginning at noon today. Since there is a potential for 4” to 8” of snow with this storm and hazardous road conditions, the Kanawha County Commission is allowing its non-essential employees to leave work early beginning at 1 pm. This will allow for safe travel home and allow for fewer people traveling on the roads during the snow event.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Winter storm warnings issued in Kentucky, Tennessee, WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A storm that could dump a significant amount of snow is set to take aim at West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee, forecasters said. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from midday Thursday through Friday morning. The weather service said snow accumulations could...
TENNESSEE STATE
Lootpress

Beckley Sanitary Board shares tips to prevent freezing pipes

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – With temperatures dropping this week, the Beckley Sanitary Board shared a few tips to prevent freezing pipes and water damage in the home. Typically, pipes begin to freeze when outside temperatures reach 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Sections of the pipe impacted by freezing can cause swilling, cracking and even bursting which can cause major water leaks when the water inside thaws. Additionally, water leaks can cause wood to rot and mold to grow.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Turnpike sees record-breaking holiday travel, WVDOT announces

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Christmas and New Year holidays saw record numbers of vehicles utilizing the West Virginia Turnpike, the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced. During the 12-day period between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan. 2, 2022, 1,263,779 vehicles went through Turnpike toll booths. The period includes...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night in snow and freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 after a crash involving six tractor-trailers in Virginia, where authorities were struggling Tuesday to reach them. The Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed both directions of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

City of Bluefield offers special Holiday of Lights showing

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Bluefield will host a special opportunity for the public to visit the Holiday of Lights in the snow. The special opportunities will take place Wednesday, January 5, from 6:00-8:00 pm and Thursday, January 6, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm as long as the weather cooperates.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia coal production decreased the last two weeks

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia coal production decreased over the last two weeks, from 1.6m tons the week of December 11 to 1.4m tons for the week ending December 25. National coal production also decreased over the last two weeks, from 11.5m tons the week of December 11 to 10.1m tons during the week ending December 25. Compared to the same time in 2020, year to date total West Virginia coal production is up +17%. +22.3% in the NAPP region of the state and +10.5% in the state’s CAPP region. National coal production is +8% compared to the same time 2020. +13.8% in the Appalachian region, +5.3% in the Interior coal basin and +6.1% in the Western region.
INDUSTRY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy