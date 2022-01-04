Another winter storm is likely in West Virginia by the end of the week
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – A potent low pressure system is forecast to arrive Thursday, which will then affect the area through Friday morning, bringing along more snow and very cold air.
There is rising confidence that this winter system could bring along significant snowfall accumulations across the entire area.
Depending upon the location, a Winter Weather Advisories or warnings may be warranted when the time comes.
