Crime Stoppers: Unsolved 2021 homicide

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced Sunday he will run for reelection this November, setting up a high-stakes Senate battle in a key swing state. Johnson’s decision to run for a third term breaks a vow he made in his 2016 campaign that he’d only seek two six-year stints in the Senate. However, he had increasingly sent signals that he planned to run again this November, maintaining his fundraising and making frequent appearances on Fox News.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO