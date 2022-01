Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Thursday, South Africa’s government lifted its national night-time curfew as the country's Omicron-driven wave of infections appears to be receding. Effective immediately, establishments like bars can remain open and people can gather between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO