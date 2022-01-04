America’s Most Visited City Parks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vail Resorts closed on the purchase of Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain on New Year’s Eve, beginning a new era in the local ski resorts. The Nutting family owned Seven Spring for 15 years, adding Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain under one ownership in that time. Now, Vail’s purchase of these three means it owns 40 ski resorts across 15 states and three countries. People here are anxious to see what changes this may bring. The person who oversees Vail’s eastern region is Tim Baker, who happens to have played for the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO