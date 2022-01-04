America’s Most Visited City Parks

It claims to be the world’s largest private residence, and one of the most expensive too, and for the first time ever, it’s for sale: The One, located in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air, is a 105,0000-square-foot estate that’s set to be listed in an auction on January 7 for a staggering $295 million. Superstar agents Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at the Beverly Hills Estates are collaborating on the listing, along with Concierge Auctions, the managing entity behind the auction. Bidding is scheduled to take place on Concierge Auctions’ online platform from February 7 to February 10.
