Introducing The 2022 Dobermans Of The Dow

By Michael Cannivet
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, I introduced Forbes readers to a stock strategy called the Dobermans of the Dow. This is my annual strategy update. The Dobermans of the Dow is a screen I invented as an alternative to the widely followed Dogs of the Dow strategy. The Dobermans screen favors high quality...

Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

The stock market can act irrationally, creating opportunities. Doubling your money within a year is possible. But it requires certain circumstances, and I've found five stocks that may fit the bill. The stock market generally makes you wealthy little by little over time; the S&P 500 averages a 10% annual...
MarketWatch

CinCor Pharma raised $194 million as upsized IPO prices in middle of expected range

CinCor Pharma Inc. is set to go public on the Nasdaq Friday, after the Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company's upsized initial public offering priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company raised $193.6 million as it sold 12.1 million shares in the IPO, up from previous expectations of an 11.0 million share offering. The IPO pricing values the company at about $566.7 million. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are the joint book-running managers of the IPO, and Oppenheimer is the lead manager. The company is going public at a time of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 19.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 6.7%.
