Inspired by a similar “bicibús” ride in Barcelona, a pro-slow-streets group has created a pint-sized Critical Mass bike ride for kids pedaling to school en masse. Imagine the old monthly bike ride Critical Mass, except without the road rage and political piousness, and with primarily little youngsters heading to school with their parents. This is apparently now a new monthly thing here in San Francisco, as SFGate brings us the story of a loosely organized “bike bus” in SF, a communal bike ride that’s like a school bus, except it's a caravan of kids on bikes, and part of the car-free/slow streets movement that’s become popular during the pandemic.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO