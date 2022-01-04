ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Pabst Blue Ribbon apologizes for crude, controversial Twitter post

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jd0m5_0dcU8P1q00

(NEXSTAR) – Pabst Blue Ribbon is eating humble pie after a vulgar tweet was shared from the brand’s official Twitter account earlier this week.

The tweet, which was posted on Monday morning, suggested that those abstaining from alcohol in January try “eating a—” instead.

The post was soon deleted from the brand’s account, but not before Twitter users responded with shock, confusion and, in many cases, bewildered amusement. A few notable brands, including Slim Jim and the delivery app Waitr, even got in on the discussion.

Before the tweet was deleted , the person in charge of Pabst’s verified account had also replied to a few confused followers, seemingly confirming the sexual nature of the initial tweet’s message, according to screengrabs shared to social media.

Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account over COVID misinformation

On Monday evening, the company itself finally responded and apologized for the incident, blaming an associate for the crass messages.

“We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets. The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates,” a representative for Pabst wrote in a statement shared with Ad Age . “In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our Associates. We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms.”

A representative for the brand did not disclose whether the associate responsible was a member of the company’s official social media team, nor whether this person was still with the company.

In the wake of Monday’s bizarre blunder, Pabst appears to have limited its presence on Twitter: The brand has only shared a single tweet — which simply reads “Beer” — since Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pabst Blue Ribbon#Alcohol#Crude#Food Drink#Slimjim#Waitrapp#Covid#Associates
HuffingtonPost

Marjorie Taylor Greene Loses Access To Facebook One Day After Twitter Ban

Just one day after her personal Twitter account was permanently suspended, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she has temporarily lost access to posting and commenting on Facebook due to a similar policy violation. The far-right, conspiracy theorist Republican announced her suspension on Gettr, a smaller conservative social media...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Advertising Age

Pabst Blue Ribbon posts multiple X-rated tweets

Beer brand Pabst Blue Ribbon appears to have been the victim of a hacker, or perhaps a rogue employee with a taste for low humor. Tweets referencing sexual acts were sent by the brand's verified Twitter account early Monday. Some of the tweets were still live as of this story's publication.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mediaite.com

Meta Says Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Facebook Account is Actually Still Active After She Claimed She was Suspended

Facebook’s parent company Meta on Monday challenged Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she claimed she was suspended from its platform a day after she was permanently banned from Twitter. Twitter took down Greene’s account for what it called “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.” The company did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'This is beyond censorship of speech': Marjorie Taylor Greene fumes as FACEBOOK suspends her account for 24 hours for 'spreading COVID misinformation' after she was permanently banned by Twitter

A day after being banned by Twitter for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday said Facebook had suspended her account for 24 hours. The fringe Republican, who has previously shared QAnon conspiracy theories and suggested that California wildfires were caused by Jewish space lasers, posted a statement on GETTR, a conservative social media platform.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dexerto.com

YouTuber Elle Darby deletes Twitter after racist tweets resurface

Popular YouTuber Elle Darby has deleted her Twitter account after a slew of racist tweets from the influencer were uncovered and shared online. 26-year-old Elle Darby is a fairly popular influencer, boasting over 600k subscribers on YouTube and 757k Instagram followers. Darby is best known for her YouTube vlogs, which...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Fact check: Made-up Jen Psaki statement on inflation started as satire

The claim: Jen Psaki said, 'If you don’t buy anything, you won’t experience inflation’. As economists warn of increased U.S. consumer prices in early 2022, a made-up statement about inflation attributed to White House press secretary Jen Psaki is circulating on social media. “’If you don’t buy anything,...
BUSINESS
WTNH

WTNH

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy