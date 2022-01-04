ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tennessee Titans staff help fan find missing wedding ring in snowy stadium

By Emily Proud, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14c0Qc_0dcU85hn00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — It’s a double “Victory Monday” for one lucky Titans fan.

Chad Davis realized he had lost his Titans-themed wedding ring about an hour into his two-and-a-half-hour drive home from Sunday’s 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins . It was a custom-made ring gifted to him by his now-wife.

Davis went into panic mode, so his son encouraged him to post about it on Twitter.

The tweet was shared hundreds of times and quickly got the attention of Titans president Burke Nihill. He asked his staff, including Ashlee Stokely, the Senior Director of Stadium Events and Fan Experience, to start looking.

“I was hopeful, obviously, but I was scared to death,” said Stokely. “I was like, the poor man’s wedding ring is under the snow at the stadium how are we going to find it? but they did a great job.”

‘They’ are Ken and Tracy – two Nissan Stadium security guards who found the ring in the dark as snow accumulated.

“Oh my gosh. That’s why I love this team, to be honest,” said Davis wiping back tears. “That’s why I have this [ Titans tattoo ]. It’s that simple. I love this team.”

He is certainly thankful to have his ring back, but when it comes to the bigger victory, he’s still picking the Titans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kL4zu_0dcU85hn00
(Photo from WRKN, WKRN.com and the Nexstar Media Wire; Source: Chad Davis)

“Always the Titans. I could’ve replaced this ring easily. Yes, It wouldn’t have the same sentimental value, but I could’ve replaced this ring. We’re #1 in the AFC, we got the Texans to beat next week. Number one in the AFC after we do that, we got a bye and then I’ll be at every home playoff game.”

The Titans say they plan to reward the security guards who found the ring with special memorabilia.

(Information from WKRN.com and the Nexstar Media Wire)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nissan Stadium#Texans#Stadium Events#American Football#Wkrn#Titans Titans#Wrkn#The Nexstar Media Wire#Afc
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Titans Announce Decision On Star RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry has been out of action since Oct. 31 due to a foot injury. Fortunately, it sounds like the All-Pro running back is ready to return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans officially designated Henry to return from injured reserve. This is a clear sign they believe Henry will be ready to go for the playoffs.
NFL
Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins address a new problem that has worsened for Tua. And personnel notes.

A somewhat problematic issue for Tua Tagovailoa became a major issue Sunday, when the Dolphins quarterback fumbled three times against Tennessee after fumbling once in each of the two previous games. The wet, cold weather in Nashville might have contributed to Sunday’s miscues. That gave Tagovailoa nine fumbles for...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
Bossip

Eleven Kids & Counting: ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado & Fiancé Chad Johnson Welcome Baby, Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson

Luxury real estate broker Sharelle Rosado of "Selling Tampa" fame, welcomed a daughter named Serenity "Hurricane" Paula, with famous fiancé Chad Johnson over the weekend. The former football star announced Sunday on Instagram, sharing the exciting news with a photo of himself in a hospital gown cutting the baby girl's umbilical cord just after Sharelle gave birth.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy