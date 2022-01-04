ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffany Haddish Says She's Looking For A New Man Following Common Split

By rebecahjacobs
 2 days ago

In 2022, Tiffany Haddish wants to find a new boo!

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On Sunday, January 2, the comedian took to social media to let the world know she’s ready for another relationship…even though she only called it quits with Common two months ago.

Haddish posted an Instagram Story of a couple living their best life while on vacation. The video–which features the couple wearing nothing but santa hats and red swimsuits as they frolic on a beach–seemingly inspired the comedian to look for a situation of her own.

“This will be me next holiday season!” she wrote over the clip. “Accepting male applicants only. Now interviews start next month! So have your life in order.”

Though some of Tiffany’s fans were in support of her search for love, there were definitely a lot of folks who felt it was too soon after her break up to advertise her desire for another relationship.

“Whelp sis wasted no time getting back out there,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Where is her PR, she looking real desperate out here.”

As previously reported, news broke in November that Common and Tiffany Haddish decided to go their separate ways after almost a year of dating. Last month, following the news, the rapper spoke to Hollywood Unlocked and revealed that the breakup was not due to a lack of love, but the fact that neither party was able to give it their all.

“I don’t think the love really dispersed,” he said in December. “I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

