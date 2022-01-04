Maintaining optimism in uncertain times

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It’s a new year, and while it’s normally a time where people like to focus on setting personal goals and making resolutions for self-improvement, the unpredictability in the world in the last two years may have people yearning for even bigger changes in 2022.
A recent APA survey shows how the pandemic is having a profound effect on making decisions, planning, and keeping commitments. In fast-changing and uncertain situations, avoiding vague language in making commitments can prevent overpromising and becoming overwhelmed. Even if we cannot keep a commitment, we can at least keep in...
Comments / 0