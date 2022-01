Last year, in the wake of the global K-pop revival, the entertainment companies achieved the highest performance since their foundation, bearing abundant fruit. Throughout 2021, the artist lineup was splendid, and the results were brilliant. As the fandom expanded in the US and Europe, album sales are on a steep upward curve. In addition to the existing businesses, the business using artists' IP also boomed. There have been new business engines built for future growth, such as fan platforms, metaverses, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

