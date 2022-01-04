Tolliver re-elected as county commission president

The Menominee County Board of Commissioners held their annual re-organization of the board at last evenings monthly meeting. Larry Phelps was re-elected as Chairman of the Board over Larry Schei in a five to three vote. While Bill Cech was re-elected as Vice Chairman running unopposed. Both terms are for one year. “We’ve worked well together this year, we’ve had some hurdles, but I feel that we’ve got a lot accomplished. Menominee County is in a very good state right now., “says Chairman Phelps.

