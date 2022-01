Nominations for the Duke of Cambridge’s 2022 Earthshot Prize awards have opened, with William vowing to go further in his search for the world’s greatest eco-innovators.Extending the life of fashion, food and plastic products will be among the key “tipping points” focused on this year, along with transportation, regenerative agriculture and future-fit buildings.Earthshot will also prioritise indigenous and women-led solutions, along with financial models that value nature, out-of-the-box “wild cards” ideas, and concepts embracing Web3.0 – the theory of decentralising the web away from a handful of large tech giants.What an amazing night! Thank you to everyone who made #EarthshotLondon2021...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO