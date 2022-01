The Hatchery Chicago is now home to Univar Solution’s new Food Solution Center, part of a specialized network of Solution Centers throughout the world. Univar Solutions Inc. (Downers Grove, IL) has announced a collaboration with The Hatchery Chicago, a nonprofit food business incubator, to foster food and beverage innovation. The Hatchery Chicago is now home to Univar Solution’s new Food Solution Center, part of a specialized network of Solution Centers throughout the world. The Food Solution Centers include formulation labs, research and development centers and test kitchens that help deliver innovative solutions across a range of industries.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO