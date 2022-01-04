ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes Game 31 Preview: Coyotes host the Jets to start 4-game homestand

By Carl Pavlock
fiveforhowling.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Coyotes are back in action tonight, hosting the Winnipeg Jets for the first time since March 2020. Arizona hasn’t played a game in a week, having dropped their last game 8-7 to the San Jose Sharks in the shootout. The Coyotes’ schedule was jam-packed to start...

www.fiveforhowling.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcticicehockey.com

Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

The Winnipeg Jets are back to playing regular games for the NHL and this is their second game back from an extended break. After shaking off the cobwebs, the Jets pulled away from the Vegas Golden Knights. Hopefully they pick up where they left off and are able to continue their goal-scoring ways.
NHL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Coyotes ready for first game of new calendar year after a week of postponements

Coyotes (6-21-3) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-11-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gila River Arena. (Bally Sports Arizona Plus, ESPN 620 AM, KHOV 105.1 FM in Spanish) — The Coyotes come into their second meeting with the Jets this season having registered at least a point in their last two games. They got two from an overtime win at Anaheim on Dec. 17, and one from an 8-7 overtime shootout loss at San Jose on Dec. 28. Those are the only two games the Coyotes have played in 19 days. In that span, five other Coyotes games have been postponed as the NHL grapples with COVID cases and positive tests among American and Canadian teams. ... One of the Coyotes' six wins this season came against the Jets, 1-0 on Nov. 29 in Winnipeg. That night, Karel Vejmelka stopped 46 shots in goal for the Coyotes, the rookie's first career NHL shutout. ... Arizona might have a few players on the ice Tuesday night that have come out of COVID protocol. Forwards Christian Fischer, Travis Boyd and Liam O'Brien practiced Monday, as did defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. Also, defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Ryan Dzingel took part Monday and are close to returns from injury though neither is expected to play on Tuesday. ... The Jets didn't play for two weeks until a 5-4 overtime win over Vegas on Sunday in Nevada.
NHL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes return to ice with loss against Jets

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots and the Winnipeg Jets won their third straight game, beating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Tuesday night. Evgeny Svechnikov, Pierre Luc-Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets. Ehlers scored into an empty net with 45 seconds to play. Shayne Gostisbehere...
NHL
NewsTimes

Jets beat Coyotes 3-1, extend winning streak to three games

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets are responding to new coach Dave Lowry. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots and the Jets won their third straight game, beating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Tuesday night. It was the third win in a row for the Jets, all under Lowry,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Timmins
Person
Blake Wheeler
Person
Carter Hutton
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
David Gustafsson
Person
Andrew Ladd
Person
Jay Beagle
Person
Phil Kessel
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from the Coyotes’ 3-1 Loss to the Winnipeg Jets

The Arizona Coyotes returned home to Gila River Arena for the first time since Dec. 15 on Tuesday, but their offense was as cold as the recent overnight temperatures in the desert, scoring just one goal en route to a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets avenged a 1-0 loss earlier this season to Arizona, and have now won two straight.
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 31 Recap: Coyotes fall 3-1 to Jets

The Arizona Coyotes’ point streak is over after the Desert Dogs dropped tonight’s game to the Winnipeg Jets 3-1. After two loose, high-scoring affairs, tonight’s game was somewhat tighter. The Coyotes had brief moments of solid play, but they were severely outshot from start to finish. The...
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets at Coyotes

GLENDALE - Since November 27, 2021, the Winnipeg Jets have only had four road games on the schedule, but they've been having success away from home, a trend they want to continue tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. In that four-game stretch, the Jets are 3-0-1, with victories over Calgary, Seattle,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Winnipeg Jets#Arizona Coyotes#The Jets#The San Jose Sharks#Yotes#Ducks
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Coyotes

GLENDALE - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Check back later today for the Morning Skate Report and the JetsTV Road Report, which will contain line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy