Alicia Keys shares her new visual for “Come For Me” featuring superstar Khalid and R&B crooner Lucky Daye. The video is directed by Alicia and it captures the behind the scenes synergy between the trio where they definitely had fun. The track is deemed to be her standout song on her musical journey to captivate Alicia’s core fans and provide an experience that only Alicia can provide. This is the second time Khalid and Alicia collaborate and their song “So Done” was a vibe in itself. In this video for “Come for Me”, the two play board games.

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO