TAMIU’s Killam Library readies for new year, additional resources on the horizon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two schools in the Twin Cities are switching to distance learning later this week. Robbinsdale Area Schools sent a letter to families on Tuesday saying that Armstrong High School and Sandburg Middle School are shifting to at-home learning due to the number of positive and symptomatic COVID-19 cases. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) posted an image of the letter on social media. Distance learning at the two schools will begin Thursday and last through Jan. 17, district officials say, adding that there are currently no plans to change learning models at other district schools. The district says it will continue to monitor and assess the situation with state and local health officials, adjusting learning models or classroom setups as needed. RELATED: Parents Sending Kids Back To School Amid COVID Surge Nervous About The Weeks Ahead Earlier this week, students across Minnesota returned to the classroom after the holiday break. While no districts have remained closed to switched to distance learning, some parents and educators told WCCO that they think more disruptions are inevitable given the spread of the Omicron variant in the state.

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO