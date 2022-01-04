ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

AleXa drops 'Tattoo' MV teaser

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAleXa has dropped her music video teaser for "Tattoo". In the MV teaser, AleXa...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

TWICE reveal selfie MV for Japanese single 'Wonderful Day'

TWICE have dropped their selfie music video for "Wonderful Day". In the MV, TWICE film themselves selfie-style for fans. "Wonderful Day" is a track from the JYP Entertainment girl group's latest Japanese album 'Doughnut', which featured "Doughnut" as a title song. Check out TWICE's "Wonderful Day" MV above, and let...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

UP10TION reveal dreamy 'Crazy About You' MV teaser

UP10TION have dropped their music video teaser for "Crazy About You". In the MV teaser, UP10TION take on a dreamy concept as they reveal different hobbies. "Crazy About You" is the title song of their 10th mini album 'Novella', which drops on January 3, 2022 KST. Check out UP10TION's "Crazy...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul drops MV teaser for 'From Head to Toe' feat. Seori

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has dropped her music video teaser for "From Head to Toe". In the MV teaser, Moon Byul and featuring artist Seori spend a quiet time at home. "From Head to Toe" is a pre-release single from the MAMAMOO member's upcoming solo third mini album '6equence', and it's set to drop on December 30 KST.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
allkpop.com

NCT 127 drop 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' MV teaser

NCT 127 have dropped the music video teaser for their "Sticker" remix. The MV teaser reveals a preview of the 'Will Not Fear' remix for the NCT unit's popular track. The "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)" is the latest release from the 'iScreaM' project by SM Entertainment EDM label 'ScreaM Records', which features global DJs and producers who participate in releasing remix singles of SM artists' music.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Jeon So Mi to drop 'Anymore' MV tomorrow

On December 24 KST, Jeon So Mi's agency The Black Label revealed the 'Anymore' MV's release date along with eye-catching posters. The MV is set for release on December 25 at 10 p.m. KST. 'Anymore' is the first full English-language song of Jeon So Mi, it is also the fourth...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

OMEGA X unmasks in MV teaser for upcoming single 'Love Me Like'

OMEGA X is just a day away from making their comeback!. On January 4 KST, the Spire Entertainment rookie boy group unveiled the music video teaser for their latest single "Love Me Like." In the clip, the song's horn-driven track plays in the background as the members pull off luchador-inspired masks to reveal their princely visuals. The music then lulls to a flute melody as the song's "Love me like" hook joins in.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Music Video#Kst
allkpop.com

P1Harmony comes in strong with 2nd MV teaser for 'Do It Like This'

P1Harmony is less than a day away from their latest comeback!. On January 2 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group unveiled the second music video teaser for their upcoming single "Do It Like This," the title track off of their third mini album 'DISHARMONY: Find Out.' In the clip, the members put on a high-energy dance performance as they offer fans a sample of the song's exciting "Gotta do it like this" hook.
THEATER & DANCE
mxdwn.com

Poppy Drops New Song Teasers Hinting To A New Era

Poppy has once again delivered us her enigmatic style in her latest teaser on December 26. The new teaser titled Blow Away is a 5 minute clip of Poppy sitting in an empty white room as she spins and smokes a cigarette. A dark synth note plays in the background hardly changing throughout the clip, giving it a hypnotic and trance-like atmosphere. Fans may be familiar with the style since the singer used a similar aesthetic to tease her 2018 album Am I A Girl?. The singer also released a teaser on the 21st called Glass which contrasts the newest teaser. In Glass, Poppy stands in a dark room focused on by a limelight. This time however, instead of sitting, Poppy stands in a powerful pose while wearing a powder blue ensemble and drinking tea. Halfway through the one minute teaser, she takes the teacup and angrily smashes it to the ground. However, the background tones are a lot less dark and aggressive than those found in Blow Away. It isn’t clear if the teasers are a cryptic announcement to hype up a new album, or if they will be part of PoppySphere, Poppy’s new Metaverse app. Released back in November, the app is available for iOS and Android and features an 8-bit universe full of secrets and dynamic rooms that allows users to dive into the depths of the Poppy Metaverse with their own custom characters. Poppy states that the virtual world is, “A fully customizable virtual space to hang out and talk with the PoppySphere one on one. The possibilities are endless so, make yourself at home.”. Poppy will continue her Flux tour of Europe throughout Winter 2022.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

P1Harmony lights it up in energy-packed MV for 'Do It Like This'

P1Harmony is kicking off the new year with some new music!. On January 3 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group released their third mini album 'DISHARMONY: FIND OUT,' featuring title track "Do It Like This." "Do It Like This" is a fun throwback hip-hop track rounded out by the bold...
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Momoland drops the teaser schedule for their comeback with Natti Natasha

Just a day ago, it was revealed that Momoland would be making a comeback in collaboration with the Latin American singer Natti Natasha. Reports revealed that the singer/songwriter participated in the production of the album as well as the official music video for the lead single. On January 5 at midnight KST, the girl group released the teaser schedule for 'Yummy Yummy Love' with Natti Natasha.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Yuju drops 'REC.' solo debut concept film

Yuju has dropped her concept film for 'REC.'. The former GFriend member is debuting as a solo artist with her EP 'REC.' and its lead single "Play" on January 18 KST. This marks her first solo release under Konnect Entertainment and after GFriend's disbandment. Check out Yuju's 'REC.' concept film...
MOVIES
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul throws a fit in 'Lunatic' visual film

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has dropped her visual film for "Lunatic". In the teaser video, Moon Byul throws a fit as she waits in a red-lit room. "Lunatic" is a track from her upcoming solo third mini album '6equence', which drops on January 19 KST. Moon Byul previously dropped "Chemistry" as...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

NCT U drop sweet live MV for 'Sweet Dream'

NCT U have dropped their music video for "Sweet Dream". In the live MV, NCT U serenade their fans in a hazy glow. "Sweet Dream" is a track from the NCT unit's third album 'Universe', which features "Universe (Let's Play Ball)" as the title song. Check out NCT U's "Sweet...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

VICTON drop logo motion teaser for upcoming 3rd single album 'Chronograph'

VICTON have dropped the logo motion teaser for their third single album 'Chronograph'. After their comeback spoiler, VICTON have revealed the teaser above of the concept for their upcoming return with '2022 VICTON TIME TRILOGY Chapter 1.'. 'Chronograph' is set to drop on January 18, 2022 KST. Check out VICTON's...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy