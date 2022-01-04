AleXa drops 'Tattoo' MV teaser

Poppy has once again delivered us her enigmatic style in her latest teaser on December 26. The new teaser titled Blow Away is a 5 minute clip of Poppy sitting in an empty white room as she spins and smokes a cigarette. A dark synth note plays in the background hardly changing throughout the clip, giving it a hypnotic and trance-like atmosphere. Fans may be familiar with the style since the singer used a similar aesthetic to tease her 2018 album Am I A Girl?. The singer also released a teaser on the 21st called Glass which contrasts the newest teaser. In Glass, Poppy stands in a dark room focused on by a limelight. This time however, instead of sitting, Poppy stands in a powerful pose while wearing a powder blue ensemble and drinking tea. Halfway through the one minute teaser, she takes the teacup and angrily smashes it to the ground. However, the background tones are a lot less dark and aggressive than those found in Blow Away. It isn’t clear if the teasers are a cryptic announcement to hype up a new album, or if they will be part of PoppySphere, Poppy’s new Metaverse app. Released back in November, the app is available for iOS and Android and features an 8-bit universe full of secrets and dynamic rooms that allows users to dive into the depths of the Poppy Metaverse with their own custom characters. Poppy states that the virtual world is, “A fully customizable virtual space to hang out and talk with the PoppySphere one on one. The possibilities are endless so, make yourself at home.”. Poppy will continue her Flux tour of Europe throughout Winter 2022.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO