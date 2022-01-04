ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans staff help fan find missing wedding ring in snowy stadium

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Proud
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PnVo_0dcU4d0c00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – It’s a double “Victory Monday” for one lucky Titans fan.

Chad Davis realized he had lost his Titans-themed wedding ring about an hour into his two-and-a-half-hour drive home from Sunday’s 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins . It was a custom-made ring gifted to him by his now-wife.

Davis went into panic mode, so his son encouraged him to post about it on Twitter.

The tweet was shared hundreds of times and quickly got the attention of Titans president Burke Nihill. He asked his staff, including Ashlee Stokely, the Senior Director of Stadium Events and Fan Experience, to start looking.

“I was hopeful, obviously, but I was scared to death,” said Stokely. “I was like, the poor man’s wedding ring is under the snow at the stadium how are we going to find it? but they did a great job.”

‘They’ are Ken and Tracy – two Nissan Stadium security guards who found the ring in the dark as snow accumulated.

Girl Scout Cookie season officially kicks off

“Oh my gosh. That’s why I love this team, to be honest,” said Davis wiping back tears. “That’s why I have this [ Titans tattoo ]. It’s that simple. I love this team.”

He is certainly thankful to have his ring back, but when it comes to the bigger victory, he’s still picking the Titans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kL4zu_0dcU4d0c00
(Chad Davis)

“Always the Titans. I could’ve replaced this ring easily. Yes, It wouldn’t have the same sentimental value, but I could’ve replaced this ring. We’re #1 in the AFC, we got the Texans to beat next week. Number one in the AFC after we do that, we got a bye and then I’ll be at every home playoff game.”

The Titans say they plan to reward the security guards who found the ring with special memorabilia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nissan Stadium#Texans#Stadium Events#American Football#Wkrn#Titans Titans#Afc
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bears place Justin Fields on reserve/COVID-19 list, likely ending QB's rookie season

It appears that Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields' season might be over. The Bears announced on Thursday that Fields has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It was not immediately clear whether Fields was placed on the COVID list due to a positive test or as a close contact, but either way, he seems unlikely to suit up for the team's Week 18 game against the division rival Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

St. Frances football star Derrick Moore honors fallen teammate Aaron Wilson, earns MVP award at Under Armour All-America Game

St. Frances football star Derrick Moore had one primary goal on Sunday when he was amongst the country’s finest playing in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida. Recently named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end wanted to make his fallen St. Frances teammate proud, dedicating his performance to Aaron Wilson, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

Patriots’ Special Teams Still In Need Of Corrections As Postseason Nears

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The good news for the Patriots last Sunday was that they had a rather large margin for error, considering the destitute state of the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. But that room for sloppy play will disappear in a hurry, first on their trip to Miami (where bad things tend to happen to Bill Belichick’s team), and then in their postseason quest. That’s why, for as much as Sunday’s 50-10 victory over the Jaguars was a party in Foxboro, it still did raise a red flag in the area of special teams. After the Patriots drove for a touchdown...
NFL
mystar106.com

Good News: Wedding Rings, Missing Hikers, and Clever Dogs

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds . . . 1. A die-hard Tennessee Titans fan named Chad Davis went to their game on Sunday, and lost his Titans-themed wedding ring while he was there. But then he posted a photo of it on social media, and the team’s CEO messaged him back to let him know they found it. It’s a blue-and-silver ring with the Titans’ logo on the side.
PETS
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy