Health care companies lead local firms hiring to start 2022

Venture capital firms count very few women on their teams, especially as general partners, but DDx Ventures is flipping that script. The Menlo Park, California,-based venture firm was founded by Michele Colucci in 2018 to focus on early diagnostics startups, and it boasts a majority-female team. Colucci has an eclectic background. She has studied English, philosophy, law and fine arts; speaks three languages; and has founded companies in industries as varied as law, technology, retail and entertainment. Since 2018, she has been a West Coast Ambassador to the Nobel Laureate Foundation. And in 2019, the firm also launched a fellowship program for college students that has since mentored around 80 students.
