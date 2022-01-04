ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballad Health CEO calls on CMS to allow flexibility with healthcare worker vaccination mandate

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Levine, chair and CEO of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health, is requesting that CMS consider changes to the federal agency's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers to help address staffing shortages facing rural health systems as organizations educate people about the vaccines and increase vaccination rates among employees, according to...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Johnson City, TN
